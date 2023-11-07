HamberMenu
TDP MLA undertakes 15-km padayatra to highlight farmers’ plight

November 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao during his padayatra in Guntur district on Tuesday.

TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao during his padayatra in Guntur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bapatla district unit president and Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao on November 7 (Tuesday) undertook a 15-km padayatra from Gonasapudi village in Chinnaganjam mandal to Pavulur village in Inkollu mandal, for the good health of the party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the well-being of the farmers in the State.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao began his padayatra after offering prayers at the Anjaneya Swamy temple. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been harassing the leaders of opposition parties by foisting false cases upon them.

“The government has ignored the agriculture sector and farmers who have been suffering due to lack of water for their crops. Even as a drought situation is prevailing in the State, the Chief Minister is to take any measures to deal with the situation. He does not have time to visit the drought-hit areas and interact with the affected farmers,” said the TDP MLA.  

Mr. Sambasiva Rao interacted with different sections of people during his padayatra.

