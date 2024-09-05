GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP MLA suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct 

Published - September 05, 2024 03:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The TDP has suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam over allegations of sexual assault of a woman, who also accused him of threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. 

Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a press release to that effect. 

The woman released some videos at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

She claimed to have taken the issue to the notice of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh.

September 05, 2024

