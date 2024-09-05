TDP MLA suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct 

The TDP has suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam over allegations of sexual assault of a woman, who also accused him of threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a press release to that effect.

The woman released some videos at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

She claimed to have taken the issue to the notice of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh.