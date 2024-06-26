TDP MLA Kondru Murali Mohan promises four-lane road between Vizianagaram and Rajam 

VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kondru Murali Mohan, on Wednesday, said that he would strive hard for the development of a four-lane road between Vizianagaram and Rajam to ensure hassle-free journey for the people occupying the 53 km stretch.

The MLA was given a rousing reception as he visited the district for the first time after taking oath in the Assembly. Speaking to the media here, he said that commuters were inconvenienced by congestion on the route.

TDP leader P.R.K. Naidu and others greeted Mr. Murali Mohan while hoping that the Rajam constituency would witness steadfast development. Mr. Naidu urged the MLA to ensure irrigation facilities to the tail-end areas of Santakaviti mandal of the constituency.

