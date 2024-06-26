GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP MLA Kondru Murali Mohan promises four-lane road between Vizianagaram and Rajam 

He says that commuters were inconvenienced by congestion on the route, and a four-lane road would ensure hassle-free travel

Published - June 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajam TDP MLA Kondru Murali Mohan being greeted by TDP leaders at Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Rajam TDP MLA Kondru Murali Mohan being greeted by TDP leaders at Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kondru Murali Mohan, on Wednesday, said that he would strive hard for the development of a four-lane road between Vizianagaram and Rajam to ensure hassle-free journey for the people occupying the 53 km stretch.

The MLA was given a rousing reception as he visited the district for the first time after taking oath in the Assembly. Speaking to the media here, he said that commuters were inconvenienced by congestion on the route.

TDP leader P.R.K. Naidu and others greeted Mr. Murali Mohan while hoping that the Rajam constituency would witness steadfast development. Mr. Naidu urged the MLA to ensure irrigation facilities to the tail-end areas of Santakaviti mandal of the constituency.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.