TDP MLA alleges raw deal in party

TDP MLA representing Guntur West Assembly constituency Maddali Giridhar Rao, who met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently, has written a letter to party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he is being meted out a raw deal in the party.

The development comes after Mr. Naidu appointed K. Ravindra Babu alias Nani as in-charge of the Assembly segment a day after Mr. Giridhar met the Chief Minister.

In the letter written on Thursday, Mr. Giridhar said he did not resign from the party and that he met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy only to seek the release of ₹25 crore for the development of the constituency and clearance of pending bills of UGD works.

He further alleged that the party was giving importance only to a certain community and people like him were not being treated with equality.

Poser to Naidu

“I have written this letter to express my anguish at the way the party has treated me. Have you appointed any in-charge for the Gannavaram Assembly segment where Vallabhaneni Vamsi has leaned towards the YSRCP? Have you appointed in-charge for Bapatla after party leader A. Satish quit the party? Mr. Giridhar questioned.