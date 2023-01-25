ADVERTISEMENT

TDP misleading on restrictions on padayatra, says MLC

January 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party have been misleading the public on the permission issued by the government for padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, alleged YSR Congress Party MLC Talasila Raghuram.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, he said the police did not impose any additional restrictions on the TDP leader’s padayatra. These were the same restrictions which were imposed on the then Praja Sankalpa Padayatra of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added. 

Mr. Raghuram observed that no government would give absolute permission to anybody to do whatever they wish, but give with certain regulations. Explaining that the then TDP government also gave permissions in a phased manner to Mr. Jagan for his padayatra, the YSRCP leader observed that at present the government was allowing Mr. Lokesh to organise his programme.

The MLC criticised that the TDP did not organise any of its programmes till their logical conclusion. For example, the TDP undertook Badude Badudu and Idem Kharma Rasthraniki, both of which were concluded abruptly, he said. On the other hand, the TDP-backed Amaravati to Arasavalli farmers’ padayatra also was withdrawn when it was questioned in the court, he criticised. Stating that the present padayatra of Mr. Lokesh would also end like hat, Mr. Raghuram said he wondered how could Mr. Lokesh, who lost in Mangalagiri, lead the State.

