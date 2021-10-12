TDP misleading courts over housing scheme, says Sajjala

‘No rules violated while implementing Pedalandariki Illu’

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of stalling the Pedalandariki Illu scheme as part of which the government is planning to build 30 lakh houses for the families belonging to the BPL category.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has stooped to a new low by misleading the courts. It has emerged that none of the 129 petitioners had approached the court and the petition was filed by some others. We will approach the Division Bench for further orders,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that the State government was not violating any rules and that the housing project met the norms prescribed by the National Building Code (NBC).

Plinth area

Drawing comparison with previous governments, he said that the plinth area of the Indiramma houses was 215 sft, and the same for houses built during the TDP rule were only 224 sft. But, the YSRCP government is constructing houses in 340 sft area. “As per the NBC norms, the minimum plinth area required to take up construction of a house is 221.9 sft. However, the State government is building houses with more plinth area than minimum,” he said.

The government is constructing houses in a site of 31.72 square metre, while the States such as Arunachal Pradesh is providing house site of only 25 square metre. The same in Uttar Pradesh is 27.1 square metre, 28.07 square metre in Odisha, 28.05 square metre in Tamil Nadu, 28.42 square metre in Jharkhand.

“The TDP leaders are playing cheap politics out of jealousy. Some political forces are using courts to further their selfish goals. We hope that justice will prevail. Around 31 lakh poor families in the State are homeless and the housing scheme is aimed at providing a shelter to them,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He clarified that the YSRCP government had taken this initiative as a mission to fulfil the dream of the poor of owning a house and started construction of 15.6 lakh houses, in compliance with the required standards.

“The previous TDP government had mooted construction of houses in just 220-300 sqft under TIDCO project which is a three storey building. Even as the State government is constructing independent houses in 340 sft area, the Opposition parties are stalling the project, citing environmental impact. Why was Mr. Naidu silent on environmental impact during his term when houses with lower plinth areas were built?” he asked.