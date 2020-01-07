TDP men behind attack, alleges Macherla MLA

Government Chief Whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the TDP supporters had attacked him on NH 16 while he was on his way to Vijayawada.
The protesters stopped my car, pelted stones at it, and attacked my security personnel, Mr. Reddy alleged. My car was severely damaged, he told the media later.
‘Pre-planned’
“It is a pre-planned attack. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is instigating the people,” he alleged.
“I hail from the Palnadu region. I don’t fear such attacks. Mr. Naidu and his son should put an end to such petty politics. Instead, I challenge them to confront me directly,” said Mr. Reddy.
Condemning the attack on Mr. Reddy, another YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said such acts would not be tolerated. He also advised the farmers to stage their protests in a peaceful manner.
