TDP members disrupt proceedings

Members belonging to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disrupted proceedings in the Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Tammineni Seetaram rejected their notice for adjournment motion over “growing attacks on TDP leaders and cadre in the State.”

The TDP members rose to their their feet and rushed towards the well of the House when the Speaker said he was rejecting the notice submitted by TDP member Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy.

As the Opposition members continued to press their demand, the Speaker announced a 20-minute tea break. When the House met again, the TDP members raised the pitch, drowning the voice of YSRCP member Ambati Rambabu. The Speaker’s repeated pleas to maintain order did not yield any result.

The Opposition members relented only after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy intervened to read out the norms associated with an adjournment motion. Reading from the rule book, he said the Speaker had the provision to take a call on the issue after discussing with the Leader of the House. “You cannot submit a notice and demand that the House take up the discussion immediately,” he said.

‘Job creation a myth’

Earlier, replying to a query on employment opportunities and investments in the IT sector, Minister for IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy said contrary to the claims made by the TDP government that 45 lakh jobs were created and investments to the tune of nearly ₹50 lakh crore were made during its rule, only 30,428 jobs were created and investments of ₹ 1,027.86 crore were made by 175 new companies.

“There are disparities in the price of land allocated to firms. We have found that the government was not creating but buying jobs,” he said amidst slogans of ‘shame shame’ by ruling party members.