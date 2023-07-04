HamberMenu
TDP manifesto catching public attention, say party leaders

July 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders launching the bus yatra in Vizianagaram on Tuesday to popularise the party manifesto.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and senior TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Kondru Muralimohan and others kicked off the TDP bus yatra in Vizianagaram on Tuesday to highlight the manifesto released at TDP mahanadu held in Rajamahendravaram recently.

The party leaders, who would tour several parts of the district over the week, said the manifesto was aimed at benefitting all sections of the society and was received well by the people.

Mr. Gajapathi Raju said the YSRCP government completely ignored the development of the Fort City and other parts of the district. Mr. Venkanna said the TDP, if voted to power, would ensure financial assistance and other support to farmers, women and unemployed youth as promised in the manifesto. TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna said the bus yatra was aimed at highlighting the achievements of the TDP government by visiting the projects, hospitals, schools and other buildings constructed during the TDP regime.

