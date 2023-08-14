ADVERTISEMENT

TDP manifesto catching attention of women and others: TDP Vizianagaram district president

August 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

TDP Vizianagaram district president Nagarjuna says the party will ensure the welfare of all sections if voted to power; schemes in party manifesto promise ₹1,500 and three free LPG cylinders to all adult women and ₹15,000 a year to all schoolchildren

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna campaigning for the Maha Shakti programme at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Monday.

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Monday said the party’s new manifesto was catching the attention of everyone as it would promise welfare of all sections of society.

He participated in the Maha Shakti programme in the Cheepurupalli constituency to give wide publicity to the manifesto. Speaking to the public on Pillapeta, Runkana Veedhi, Kaspaveedhi and other streets, he said every woman above 18 years would get ₹1,500 under Adabidda Nidhi scheme.

“Talliki Vandanam scheme will ensure ₹15,000 a year for all schoolchildren. It is going to be a boon as the Ammavodi scheme has many limitations. Women are also happy with Deepam scheme proposal as they would get three LPG cylinders for free every year,” said Mr. Nagarjuna. He said N. Chandrababu Naidu would take care of both development and welfare programmes with his vision and 40 years of political experience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US