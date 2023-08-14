HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP manifesto catching attention of women and others: TDP Vizianagaram district president

TDP Vizianagaram district president Nagarjuna says the party will ensure the welfare of all sections if voted to power; schemes in party manifesto promise ₹1,500 and three free LPG cylinders to all adult women and ₹15,000 a year to all schoolchildren

August 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna campaigning for the Maha Shakti programme at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Monday.

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna campaigning for the Maha Shakti programme at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Monday.

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Monday said the party’s new manifesto was catching the attention of everyone as it would promise welfare of all sections of society.

He participated in the Maha Shakti programme in the Cheepurupalli constituency to give wide publicity to the manifesto. Speaking to the public on Pillapeta, Runkana Veedhi, Kaspaveedhi and other streets, he said every woman above 18 years would get ₹1,500 under Adabidda Nidhi scheme.

“Talliki Vandanam scheme will ensure ₹15,000 a year for all schoolchildren. It is going to be a boon as the Ammavodi scheme has many limitations. Women are also happy with Deepam scheme proposal as they would get three LPG cylinders for free every year,” said Mr. Nagarjuna. He said N. Chandrababu Naidu would take care of both development and welfare programmes with his vision and 40 years of political experience.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.