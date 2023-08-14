TDP manifesto catching attention of women and others: TDP Vizianagaram district president

August 14, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Monday said the party’s new manifesto was catching the attention of everyone as it would promise welfare of all sections of society.

He participated in the Maha Shakti programme in the Cheepurupalli constituency to give wide publicity to the manifesto. Speaking to the public on Pillapeta, Runkana Veedhi, Kaspaveedhi and other streets, he said every woman above 18 years would get ₹1,500 under Adabidda Nidhi scheme.

“Talliki Vandanam scheme will ensure ₹15,000 a year for all schoolchildren. It is going to be a boon as the Ammavodi scheme has many limitations. Women are also happy with Deepam scheme proposal as they would get three LPG cylinders for free every year,” said Mr. Nagarjuna. He said N. Chandrababu Naidu would take care of both development and welfare programmes with his vision and 40 years of political experience.