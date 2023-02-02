TDP mandal level leader shot at in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu

February 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - NARASRAOPET

In a gunfire attack, a TDP Mandal leader at Rompicherla in Narasaraopet Assembly Constituency in Palnadu district was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital.

The accused persons opened two rounds of fire with a country-made pistol, when the victim, Venna Balakoti Reddy, was sleeping at his house in Alavala village in Rompicherla mandal at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. He is the TDP’s mandal president of Rompicherla. He also served as MPP of the mandal during the TDP regime.

The district Superintendent of Police, Ravi Shankar Reddy, told The Hindu over the phone that, the accused persons— Pammi Venkateswara Reddy, Pujala Ramudu and Anjireddy — were taken into police custody and the pistol was seized. He revealed that the attack was allegedly planned and orchestrated by Venkateswara Reddy, while Anjireddy helped them in getting the pistol, reportedly from Rajasthan.

The police booked a case against the three accused persons under section 307, he informed. He further added that it was the second attempt by Venkateswara Reddy on Balakoti Reddy. Earlier, in 2022 also the accused tried to kill him with knives but the victim had a narrow escape.

Mr. Ravi Shankar Reddy said that it was a family dispute and both the prime accused and victim are relatives. He also added that the victim had adopted Venkateswara Reddy in the past, but later they indulged in family disputes and then started fighting each other for political power and domination in the village.

The SP added that the victim is safe, but suffered injuries and is getting treatment. The investigation is in progress, he added.

Meanwhile, the Narasaraopet Assembly Constituency TDP in-charge Ch. Aravinda Babu alleged that it was backed by the YSR Congress Party and the government was responsible for this attack. He visited the hospital, where the victim is undergoing treatment and said that the party will take care of him. He demanded stringent action against the accused persons.