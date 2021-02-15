TDP making false claims on poll victories: Peddireddi

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “misleading” the people on the results of panchayat elections.
Addressing the media at Ramakuppam in Kuppam Assembly constituency, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Mr. Naidu and his coterie were unable to digest the overwhelming public support to the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
“Seeing the rout of the party in the first and second phases of the panchayat elections, the TDP leaders are making baseless statements, claiming victories in places where the YSRCP-backed candidates have won,” the Minister said.
Instead of approaching the courts, Mr. Naidu should accept the truth and face his opponents in the elections, he said, and reiterated that the YSRCP would continue its winning streak in the third and fourth phases of elections too.
He also exuded confidence that the YSRCP-backed contestants would bag the maximum number of panchayats in the Kuppam Assembly constituency.
