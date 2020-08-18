TDP making baseless allegations on phone tapping: Sucharita

GUNTUR

18 August 2020 00:14 IST

She dares Opposition leaders to come out with proof

Home Minister M. Sucharita has accused the Opposition leaders of making false allegations of phone tapping by the government, terming it a slander campaign.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Home Minister said that the Opposition leaders were resorting to such a campaign as they were unable to digest the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the people.

Warned of action

If the Opposition leaders had any proof, they should come out with it or else face action, she warned.

The Home Minister said TDP leaders were trying to defame the government as they lost the elections and were decimated to 23 seats only. She said at a time when the government was moving ahead with welfare schemes for the poor, the Opposition was making baseless charges of phone tapping. Ms. Sucharita said all the promises made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy were implemented and there was all-round praise for him as being one of the best Chief Ministers in the country.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang was also present on the occasion.