TDP makes light of stickers being pasted in front of houses by govt.

April 11, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) made light of the State government’s move to paste the stickers of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in front of every household in the State.

The TDP sought to know whether the people were compelled to paste the stickers as a gesture of gratitude for being ‘‘tricked and deceived by the YSRCP government’‘.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office at Mangalagiri near here on Tuesday, TDP official spokesperson Kommareddi Pattabhiram said that people were lamenting that the YSRCP has deceived them after coming to power. The government was burdening them on one pretext or the other. The power charges were being revised and true-up charges were being collected with an eye to fill coffers. The government plans to collect ₹5,500 crore during the financial year 2023-24. It was to cover up the losses incurred due to irregularities in the power sector during the financial year 2021-22. The amount stands at ₹3,082. In addition to it, the government was gearing up to collect ₹2,412 crore. The people were lamenting for having voted to the YSRCP going by these true-up charges etc., he said, adding, the people were up in arms against the pasting of stickers in front of their houses.