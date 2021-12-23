TDP Mahila wing stages protest in Visakhapatnam

Raising slogans against the YSR Congress Party, the women wing leaders alleged that the government has completely failed to implement liquor prohibition which it promised before election.

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila Wing staged a protest near a State government-run liquor outlet against the government’s decision to reduce taxes on prices of the liquor, in Visakhapatnam city on December 23. As part of the protest, TDP members broke the liquor bottles in front of the shop.

Raising slogans against the YSR Congress Party, the women wing leaders alleged that the government has completely failed to implement liquor prohibition which it promised before election and is now encouraging people to consume more liquor by reducing the prices.

TDP Mahila wing leader Anantha Lakshmi alleged that the government was selling cheap and harmful liquor, which is affecting the health of people by consuming it. She also alleged huge scale of corruption in the liquor outlets and also questioned why has the government not facilitated any online payment facility at the wine shops.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured for complete prohibition of liquor to women of Andhra Pradesh before coming to power during his padayatra. After becoming Chief Minister, he is reducing the prices of liquor to increase the sales,” she said. The women leader also warned that women from the State will teach Mr. Reddy a lesson in the next elections. She also questioned what YSRCP MLA Roja and other women leaders were doing when the government was trying to increase liquor sales. The women leaders demanded immediate closure of liquor shops in the State.