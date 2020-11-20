TDP Mahila chief dares CM to hold local body elections

If Bihar Assembly polls could be held amid pandemic, what stops Andhra govt., she asks

Telugu Mahila, the women wing of Telugu Desam Party, president Vangalapudi Anitha has dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold local body elections in the State, if he is confident about his administration and welfare schemes. “Though the YSRCP government cites coronavirus pandemic as the reason, the ruling party, in fact, is fearing defeat in the elections,” Ms. Anitha, who was in Vizianagaram on Thursday to strengthen the TDP women wing, told The Hindu.

Arguing in favour of holding the local body polls, Ms. Anitha said, “The Central Election Commission conducted the Assembly elections in Bihar. Bypolls are being held in different States. The Telangana government is conducting the GHMC elections. . What stops the YSRCP govt. in conducting the local body elections in the State?”

Referring to the women wing of the TDP, Ms. Anitha said, “We will announce new State and district committees soon. The panels will highlight the peoples’ issues and undertake campaigns ahead of the local body elections,” said Ms. Anitha who represented Payakaraopet Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam district between 2014 and 2019.