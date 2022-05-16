TDP Mahanadu to focus on future of Andhra Pradesh

G.V.R. Subba Rao May 16, 2022 19:59 IST

The annual conclave to be held in Ongole on May 27, 28

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made for the party’s Mahanadu (annual conclave), scheduled to be held in Ongole of Prakasam district on May 27 and 28. Mr. Naidu asked the Mahanadu organising committees to ensure that the event reflects ‘novelty and the party’s ideological commitments’. “The Mahanadu should focus on the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh and the future of the people,” said Mr. Naidu. The TDP had sought permissions for organising the event at the Ongole mini stadium as there was a likelihood of rain. However, The government delayed the decision and denied permission. The party then finalised the venue near the Brindavan Function Hall near Manduvari Palem near Ongole town. The TDP leaders condemned the government’s decision of denying permission for holding the Mahanadu at Ongole mini stadium. “The government did not give permission for using Ongole mini stadium as the venue for the event, even as the TDP had paid the required fee,” said a TDP leader.



