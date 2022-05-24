TDP Mahanadu to discuss ‘anti-people’s policies’ of A.P. govt.

Development has become a casualty in YSRCP tenure, alleges Ramakrishunudu

TDP leaders reviewing arrangements at the venue for Mahanadu at Manduvavaripalem, on the outskirts of Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will focus on the omissions and commisssions of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at its annual ‘Mahanadu’, scheduled to be held here on May 27 and 28.

“The TDP cadres led by party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would discuss the ways to expose the inept YSRCP government which has failed on all fronts,” said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday, after overseeing the arrangements for the conclave being organised at an 85-acre site at Manduvavaripalem on the outskirts of Ongole.

The former Finance Minister alleged that that the State was gripped by a financial crisis akin to the one in Sri Lanka due to the ‘financial profilgacy’ of the government. “As a result, development has become a casualty,” he said.

All sections of people including farmers, Dalits, minorities and other backward classes (OBCs) were dissatisfied with the government which had made their lives miserable by imposing heavy taxes on various commodities and increasing charges for electricity and other services.

“The TDP will initiate a wider debate on the need for teaching a lesson to the YSRCP government which has been pursuing anti-people‘s policies. We expect that the TDP sympathisers, not only from across the State but also from other States and abroad, will take part in the Mahanadu, which is being held after a gap two years in physical mode,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

Meanwhile, TDP State vice-president Damacharla Janardhan Rao and his brother Damacharla Satya among other leaders were busy making arrangements for the Mahanadu, which is coinciding with the birth centenary fete of the party’s founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao.

16 panels formed

The party has formed 16 committees to make the conclave a success, TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji said, alleging that the YSRCP was creating hurdles for the conclave by preventing the hiring of State-owned and private buses for the event.

Meanwhile, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao raised questions over Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy making ‘unscheduled stops’ in London and Instanbul during his visit to Davos for the WEF meet.

He alleged that the ‘unscheduled stops’ were made on the pretext of refuelling the aircraft to ‘park ill-gotten wealth’.

The TDP selected Ongole as the venue for the conclave for strengthening the party ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections as the party had bagged four Assembly seats in the undivided Prakasam district, withstanding the YSRCP's political onslaught across the State, said Kondepi MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy.