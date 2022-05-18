TDP Mahanadu to chalk out strategy for early Assembly elections in A.P.

Good response to ‘Badude Badudu’ has unnerved the YSRCP, says Atchannaidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will chalk out political strategy to face early Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, at its annual Mahanadu conclave scheduled to be held in Ongole, party’s State President K. Atchannaidu has said.

Mr. Atchannaidu, along with former Ongole MLA D. Janardhana Rao and party Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji, performed ‘bhoomi puja’ at the venue for the conclave on the city outskirts on Wednesday

“The TDP is ready to face the elections in 2024 or before. The Mahanadu will set the tone for a relentless stir the party will launch to oust the inept YSRCP government from power,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

According to information available with the TDP, the YSRCP has launched the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam’ and gone for the Cabinet reshuffle recently to get ready for the polls. The ruling party, in all probability, will advance the polls as it seems to be considering simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly as disadvantageous, he explained.

“The YSRCP government, which has failed on all fronts, denied permission for organising the TDP’s Mahandu at the mini-stadium. Clearly, the tremendous public response to the Badude Badudu programme across the State has unnerved the ruling party,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

‘Financial profligacy’

Meanwhile, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramkrishnudu alleged that ‘financial profligacy’ of the YSRCP government was pushing the State into a dabt-trap. “Andhra Pradesh is another Sri Lanka in the making. The State is finding it difficult even to service the debts,” said the Former Finance Minister.

He said that it had become a historic necessity for the TDP’s return to power under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Correcting the financial mess will be the main poll plank of the TDP,” he added.