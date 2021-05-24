TDP Mahanadu to be two-day virtual affair

Politburo meeting presided over by Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo has resolved to conduct Mahanadu, the party’s annual conclave, as a virtual meeting similar to last year. The two-day conclave has been scheduled to be held on May 27 and 28.

The politburo, in its meeting chaired by TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has decided to hold the conclave virtually considering the prevailing COVID situation.

Party leaders strongly condemned the ‘illegal arrest’ of party leader and former Banaganapalli legislator B.C. Janardhan Reddy and other leaders in Kurnool district.

The politburo took strong objection to the manner in which the State government filed an atrocities case against Mr. Janardhan Reddy. “The cases were lodged out of sheer political vendetta. The SC/ST Atrocities Act is being brazenly misused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime with no respect for the law of the land,” the politburo members said.

The former Chief Minister termed it as ‘shameful’ on the part of the State government to victimise opposition TDP leaders instead of taking proactive measures to save people’s lives during the pandemic. “It is unfortunate that while the people are suffering greatly due to COVID-19, the Chief Minister’s priority is to settle political scores,” he said.

“What would have happened had the previous TDP regime embarked on a similar political vendetta against Mr. Jagan, who was already an accused in many illegal assets cases by that time?” he asked.

TDP A.P. president K. Atchannaidu, Ravula Chandrasekhara Reddy, Varla Ramaiah, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, S. Chandramohan Reddy, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nakka Anand Babu and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao took part in the politburo meeting.