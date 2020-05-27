TDP Mahanadu goes virtual

VIJAYAWADA

27 May 2020 23:14 IST

Digital socialisation overcomes the limitations of social distancing during lockdown, says Naidu

Probably for the first time since its inception, the TDP successfully kick-started its annual meet, Mahanadu, virtually through the Zoom app on Wednesday.

The two-day meet is being organised through the digital platform in view of the ongoing lockdown in the State.

Party sources said that 25,000 delegates attended the meeting on the inaugural day that started with the rendition of the ‘Maa Telugu Thalli’ song.

In his inaugural speech, party national president N. Chadrababu Naidu stressed the need for using latest technology and innovations, and digital socialisation.

The party had taken early steps towards digital socialisation and could overcome the limitations of social distancing during the lockdown.

“Digital Mahanadu-2020 is also a part of this initiative. The TDP has emerged as the first political party to hold India’s first digital political conclave,” Mr. Naidu claimed.

Stating that many had suggested postponing the conclave, Mr. Naidu said, “Technology and innovation can provide solutions to any problem in society.

The TDP organises Mahanadu on May 28 every year to coincide with the birth anniversary of its founder-president N.T. Rama Rao.