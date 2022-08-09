Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: TDP lodges complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker against YSRCP MP 

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 09, 2022 18:50 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:50 IST

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav, demanding stringent action against him. The complaint comes in the wake of a controversy over an explicit video call involving the Parliamentarian.

“The YSRCP is only interested in bailing out party leaders, including Mr. Madhav, from criminal cases, which is why we have filed a complaint against the MP with the Speaker,” TDP MPs Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday. “We are confident that the Speaker will act on our letter,” they said.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu said that the YSRCP was making every effort to protect Mr. Madhav. The YSRCP feels that not a single leader would be left if any action was initiated against the MP. Almost all the leaders are either involved in similar controversies. Instead of taking action against the MP, the YSRCP leaders are shamelessly blaming the TDP,” he said.

“If the MP was spared now, it would set a bad precedent. Action cannot be taken against people if they resort to such activities. The YSRCP is utilising all kinds of weapons to safeguard the MP.  Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is changing tack on the issue frequently,” he added.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged that women leaders in the YSRCP are feeling ashamed of Mr. Madhav. “Not just MPs from Andhra Pradesh, but all Members of Parliament are discussing the issue of Mr. Madhav. How much time does it take for the forensic lab report on the authenticity of the video to be issued,” he asked.

