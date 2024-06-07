GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TDP local leaders eye ministerial berths in Union, State Cabinets

It is learnt that former ministers Ponguru Narayana and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy are hopeful of getting key departments again

Published - June 07, 2024 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The winning candidates of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Nellore made a beeline for party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli on Thursday. Though they claimed that they merely wanted to congratulate Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for the stunning victory in the elections, sources said they were eyeing ministerial berths in the State and Union cabinets.

Ahead of the swearing-in of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth time on June 12, TDP leaders from across the State are lobbying for minister posts and nonexecutive positions in the State.

According to sources, a few MPs have also sought crucial portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet, given the TDP’s stature as a major NDA partner. It is learnt that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy are in this race.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), needs to cross the ‘magic figure’ of 272 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. Support of the TDP, which has 16 MPs, is crucial for the BJP to form the new government.

“Compared with Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy stands more chances of getting a Union Cabinet berth. Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Magunta Raghava Reddy were accused in the Delhi Liquor Scam along with Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. These allegations come as a setback for his aspirations of becoming a Union Minister,” said a TDP leader seeking anonymity.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, who won as Kovur MLA, is likely to get a ministerial berth in the State Cabinet under women legislators’ quota. There is speculation that former ministers Ponguru Narayana and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who emerged as winners of Nellore City and Sarvepalli Assembly seats respectively, are hopeful of getting key departments again.

Nellore Rural sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who joined the TDP 16 months before the elections, retained the seat for a third consecutive term. In a recent press meet, he said he had expectations of becoming a Minister in the State Cabinet, but left the decision to the party chief.

Along with his brother Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, he met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday. They both felicitated Mr. Lokesh and presented a sword as a symbol of the election victory. Mr. Lokesh congratulated the Kotamreddy brothers for winning a hat-trick in Nellore Rural. He also assured to contribute for the development of the constituency.

The same day, the Vemireddy couple met Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh. Earlier, former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, along with her husband Panabaka Krishnaiah, congratulated the father-son duo for the victory. Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz also greeted them for achieving excellent results in the elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.