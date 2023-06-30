ADVERTISEMENT

TDP legislator takes ‘discrepancies’ in electoral rolls to notice of A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

June 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleges deletion of names of a large number of bone fide voters in his constituency, and urges immediate action against derelict officers and staff

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on June 30 (Friday) against “large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls in his constituency.”

Collector’s report

Citing an inquiry report submitted by the Visakhapatnam district Collector, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu requested the CEO to take action against the derelict officers and staff.

He alleged that the names of a large number of bone fide voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls, while the names of dead voters were not removed. Where the names of voters were deleted, prior notices had not been served, which was against norms, he told the CEO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Improper inclusions’

The names of quite a significant number of voters were deliberately included in the electoral rolls without getting proper background checks, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged.

The TDP leader insisted that the CEO initiate stringent action against those responsible for the discrepancies at the earliest as the general elections were fast approaching.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US