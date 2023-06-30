TDP legislator takes ‘discrepancies’ in electoral rolls to notice of A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

June 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on June 30 (Friday) against “large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls in his constituency.”

Collector’s report

Citing an inquiry report submitted by the Visakhapatnam district Collector, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu requested the CEO to take action against the derelict officers and staff.

He alleged that the names of a large number of bone fide voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls, while the names of dead voters were not removed. Where the names of voters were deleted, prior notices had not been served, which was against norms, he told the CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Improper inclusions’

The names of quite a significant number of voters were deliberately included in the electoral rolls without getting proper background checks, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged.

The TDP leader insisted that the CEO initiate stringent action against those responsible for the discrepancies at the earliest as the general elections were fast approaching.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.