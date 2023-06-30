HamberMenu
TDP legislator takes ‘discrepancies’ in electoral rolls to notice of A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleges deletion of names of a large number of bone fide voters in his constituency, and urges immediate action against derelict officers and staff

June 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on June 30 (Friday) against “large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls in his constituency.”

Collector’s report

Citing an inquiry report submitted by the Visakhapatnam district Collector, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu requested the CEO to take action against the derelict officers and staff.

He alleged that the names of a large number of bone fide voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls, while the names of dead voters were not removed. Where the names of voters were deleted, prior notices had not been served, which was against norms, he told the CEO.

‘Improper inclusions’

The names of quite a significant number of voters were deliberately included in the electoral rolls without getting proper background checks, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu alleged.

The TDP leader insisted that the CEO initiate stringent action against those responsible for the discrepancies at the earliest as the general elections were fast approaching.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / election

