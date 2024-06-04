ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-led alliance gains big in Jagan’s home turf, wins seven of 10 Assembly seats in undivided Kadapa district

Published - June 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KADAPA

YSRCP suffers a humiliating defeat in the district even as its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy retains Pulivendula with the lowest-ever margin of 61,687 votes; voters dash APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila’s hopes in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency as they go in favour of Y.S. Avinash Reddy

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

BJP candidate Chadipiralla Adinarayana Reddy receiving the declaration form from Returning Officer K. Srinivasulu after he won from the Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kadapa, which remained a bastion initially for the Congress and later for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has chosen to vote differently this time.

The voters of the combined Kadapa district have overwhelmingly given their verdict to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance, as its candidates won as many as seven out of the 10 Assembly seats in YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home turf.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy retained his Pulivendula Assembly seat by defeating TDP’s ‘B.Tech’ Ravi by 61,687 votes, which, in fact, was his lowest victory margin here.

Similarly, his close confidant, Akepati Amarnatha Reddy, defeated TDP’s Sugavasi Bala Subramanyam in the Rajampeta Assembly constituency by 7,016 votes.

The other point of solace for the party was Dasari Sudha’s victory in Badvel over BJP’s Bojja Roshanna by 18,567 votes.

TDP’s Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy emerged as a giant-killer by defeating YSRCP’s S.B. Amzath Basha by a margin of 18,860 votes, becoming the first non-minority candidate to win Kadapa Assembly seat after three decades.

Nandyala Varadarajulu Reddy, the oldest candidate in the fray at 81 years, wrested Proddatur by defeating two-time YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy by 22,744 votes. In Rayachoti, first-timer M. Ramprasad Reddy took everyone by surprise by defeating YSRCP strongman Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

TDP leaders felicitating party candidate Putta Sudhakar Yadav after he won from Mydukur Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Kamalapuram, TDP’s newcomer Putha Krishna Chaitanya Reddy defeated two-time MLA and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s maternal uncle P. Ravindranath Reddy by 25,357 votes. Former TTD chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav defeated sitting MLA Settipalle Raghurami Reddy in Mydukur by 20,950 votes.

BJP foray

Former Minister and BJP’s Chadipiralla Adinarayana Reddy won Jammalamadugu Assembly seat by defeating YSRCP’s Mule Sudheer Reddy by 17,191 votes, hoisting the saffron party’s first-ever flag in the district.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) also opened its account in Railway Kodur (SC), where Arava Sridhar defeated four-time YSRCP MLA Korumutla Srinivasulu by 11,101 votes.

This is the most memorable election for the TDP since its inception, and an equally humiliating defeat for the YSRCP.

Even as the voters favoured the TDP alliance for the Assembly seats, a sizeable chunk of votes for the Kadapa Lok Sabha went in favour of YSRCP’s Y.S. Avinash Reddy, indicating heavy cross-voting. This dented the chance of Congress candidate Y.S. Sharmila too in a big way.

