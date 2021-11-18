TDP leaders walk into Assembly premises in a protest rally

In the morning, the Opposition party leaders assembled at Venkatapalem and paid tributes to the party founder, the late N. T. Rama Rao by garlanding his statue.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs and MLCs walked into the Assembly premises on Thursday in a protest rally, raising slogans against “anti-people policies” of the YSR Congress Party government.

In the morning, the Opposition party leaders assembled at Venkatapalem and paid tributes to the party founder, the late N. T. Rama Rao by garlanding his statue.

Mr. Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were at the receiving end of the YSR Congress Party’s “misrule”. “We pay highest charges in the country for petrol in diesel and towards electricity charges. The common man is over-burdened with municipal taxes, including the latest cess on garbage collection,” he said, expressing concern over the “falling living standards of the people of the State.”

He said his party would continue its fight and bring the government to its knees on the price rise issue.

Mr. Naidu then led a protest rally that entered the Assembly premises amidst slogans demanding rollback of fuel price hike and immediate steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities.