TDP leaders urge State government to ‘take over’ YSRCP’s office in Kurnool

They allege that YSRCP had encroached on the Agro Industries Corporation premises and established their party office ‘illegally’ without approval

Published - June 22, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kurnool parliamentary constituency president Palakurthy Thikka Reddy urged the State government to take over the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office in Kurnool and “retrieve the government land from encorachment”.

Speaking to reporters at the TDP office here on Saturday, Mr. Thikka Reddy alleged that YSRCP had encroached on the Agro Industries Corporation premises and established their party office ‘illegally’ without approval or leasing the place, which is valued at crores.

Meanwhile, TDP State general secretary Someshetty Venkateswarlu alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looted crores of public money over the past five years and occupied government lands for their party offices in various districts of the State.

TDP leaders Nagaraju Yadav, Someshetty Naveen, and Y.V. Prasad further alleged that the YSRCP office building here was built to match the palaces already built in Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, adding that they would be writing a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the issue.

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

