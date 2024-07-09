ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders urge NHAI to construct bridge at Savaravilli Junction

Published - July 09, 2024 06:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellimarla in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju on Tuesday urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a bridge or an underground passage at Savaravilli Junction near Bhogapuram as many accidents were taking place at the junction.

They submitted a memorandum to Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu recently and explained the grievances of the locals who were unable to cross the road due to the heavy vehicular traffic between Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam via Savaravilli.

Mrs. Madhavi said that many accidents were taking place at the junction on a regular basis in the absence of a bridge. Mr. Bangarraju said that the vehicular traffic would increase once the international airport at Bhogapuram becomes operational.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US