TDP leaders urge NHAI to construct bridge at Savaravilli Junction

Published - July 09, 2024 06:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellimarla in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju on Tuesday urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a bridge or an underground passage at Savaravilli Junction near Bhogapuram as many accidents were taking place at the junction.

They submitted a memorandum to Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu recently and explained the grievances of the locals who were unable to cross the road due to the heavy vehicular traffic between Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam via Savaravilli.

Mrs. Madhavi said that many accidents were taking place at the junction on a regular basis in the absence of a bridge. Mr. Bangarraju said that the vehicular traffic would increase once the international airport at Bhogapuram becomes operational.

Andhra Pradesh

