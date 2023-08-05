TDP leaders urge Governor to order probe into attacks on Naidu’s convoy

August 05, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of the TDP comprising Polit Bureau members Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra and Varla Ramaiah, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao and Nimmala Rama Naidu and MLC P. Ashok Babu submitted a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, requesting him to order an inquiry into the attacks that took place during the party chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Annamayya and Chittoor districts, and initiate disciplinary action against the police officials, including the Superintendents of Police of the two districts who were allegedly responsible for the arson, besides ensuring that adequate protection is provided to Mr. Naidu.

The TDP leaders stated that the failure of law and order in the State was evident from the incidents that happened during Mr. Naidu’s tour in the Rayalaseema districts and pointed out that his programmes were being duly intimated to the Director General of Police and all district and local police officials along with a request to provide enough security in view of the increasing attacks on leaders of opposition parties.

They alleged that at Angallu junction of Kurabalakota mandal in Annamayya district, the police allowed the YSRCP cadres, who were acting on the orders from Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, to attack Mr. Naidu’s convoy, which was pelted with stones. The NSG commandos had to use their shields to protect Mr. Naidu while the police remained as mute spectators. Dozens of TDP workers suffered serious injuries. The unruly mob went berserk but no action was taken against them.

The TDP leaders further said local police placed a heavy vehicle across the road to obstruct the passage of Mr. Naidu’s convoy at Punganur and, instead of removing the hurdles, they beat up TDP workers and even used teargas shells and opened fire to disperse them to obstruct the programme. These incidents should be thoroughly investigated and necessary action taken, they appealed.