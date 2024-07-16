GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP leaders urge government to focus on irrigation, employment opportunities

YSR Congress Party government completely ignored all irrigation projects in the last five years, allege party leaders

Published - July 16, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju interacting with TDP public representatives in Vizianagaram.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju interacting with TDP public representatives in Vizianagaram.

Former Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and other public representatives urged the State government to focus on irrigation, particularly on Thotapalli canal maintenance and Tarakaramateertha Sagar project among others.

They alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had completely ignored all the irrigation projects in the last five years and requested the government to create more employment opportunities for youngsters in the district.

Mr. Ashok has been holding meetings with TDP leaders, including MLAs Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju (Vizianagaram) Baby Nayana (Bobbili), TDP Vizianagaram parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna, TDP State Secretary and Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu and others to identify the issues of each and every Assembly constituency of united Vizianagaram district.

Ms. Aditi told Mr. Ashok that an additional drinking water facility was needed to meet the future needs of Vizianagaram. Mr. Srinubabu, meanwhile, said that skill development programmes were the need of the hour for creation of livelihood opportunities for nearly 50,000 youngsters in the backdrop of the construction of the international airport at Bhogapuram. He assured that his Pulsus Group would extend its support to the government for the establishment of skill-oriented courses and related institutions.

Mr. Nayana said that more job opportunities could be created with the encouragement of entrepreneurs to set up industries in Bobbili Growth Centre. 

Mr. Ashok assured the TDP leaders that all the issues including irrigation, employment, issues of farmers and others would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the speedy development of the district.

The party leaders I.V.P. Raju, Tentu Lakshmunnaidu, Mahanti Chinnam Naidu, Mojuru Tejowati and others urged the party high command for special recognition for leaders and activists who strived hard for the victory of TDP in the recent elections.

