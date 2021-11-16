TDP leaders taken into custody in Kadapa

KADAPA

16 November 2021 01:10 IST

Elections held to 50 wards in three municipalities

Barring stray incidents of jostling and allegations of impersonation of voters, elections to the municipalities of Kamalapuram and Rajampeta was peaceful on Monday, registering 76.16% and 67.27% of voter turnout respectively. Polling to a lone ward in Badvel municipality witnessed 68.25% voting.

Notification was issued for 50 wards in the three municipalities, including 20 in Kamalapuram, 29 in Rajampet and one ward in Badvel municipalities. The election officials set up 34 polling centres in Rajampet, 20 in Kamalapuram, two in Badvel.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP in-charge at Rajampeta B. Changalrayulu was taken into custody by the police after a face-off between the TDP and YSRCP cadres at Rajampeta. The TDP leaders alleged that despite repeated complaints with the police about the presence of outsiders at the polling stations, the latter did not respond, while the ruling party cadres freely roamed all over the polling stations, influencing the voters.

At Kamalapuram, TDP leaders Chaitanya Reddy and Lakshman Reddy were arrested and later let off after they had allegedly tried to gather at the polling booth with large number of activists.

Kamalapuram TDP in-charge Puttha Narasimha Reddy was detained by the police after he tried to stage a protest alleging poll violations by the ruling party cadres.