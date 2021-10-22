TDP leaders take out rallyagainst attack on party offices

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders staged protests and took out rallies in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on Friday, expressing solidarity to the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who is on a 36-hour protest in Amaravati.

Former MLC Dwarapu Reddi Jagadish, former director of North Andhra TDP Training Programme and leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu and others met Mr. Naidu in Amaravati on Friday.

Mr. Appala Naidu handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 for the renovation of TDP headquarters which was damaged in the attack a days ago.

Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi took part in a protest at the TDP district office. She said that such attacks on the political party office had never been witnessed in the State.

She sought decency in politics and recalled the contribution of the TDP in the development of the State.