TDP leaders take out padayatra to Simhachalam, pray for Naidu’s release

October 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Several local TDP leaders on Tuesday took out a padayatra from Vizianagaram to the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam, seeking the deity’s blessings for the early release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from Rajamahendravaram jail.

TDP functionaries Korada Venakta Rao, Ganta Ravi, Padala Jogesh and Mata Bujji were among those who took part in the yatra. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna lauded the padayatra andhoped that Mr. Babu would get justice in court.

