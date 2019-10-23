TDP leaders submit memorandum to Governor

A team led by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urging him to take necessary steps to ‘save the education sector’ in the State, on Tuesday.

“Opposition leaders and workers are being attacked by the YSRCP workers and the State government. Now, the teaching fraternity too is being targeted. False cases are being foisted against the teachers. Many Telugus have earned fame across the globe. The teachers who nursed and taught the children here have no voice. They are facing false cases. The case filed against the Vice-Chancellor is motivated,” Mr. Srinivas said in the memorandum. “Rowdyism and factionism is prevailing in the State. The government should be ashamed of the developments. False cases are being slapped against Opposition leaders. Everyone has witnessed how senior leader and former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao died,” he said.