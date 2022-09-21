TDP leaders stage protests over renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences as YSRUHS

The Opposition party leaders raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision to change the name of NTR University of Health Sciences as YSRUHS

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 21, 2022 13:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP cadre staged protests by climbing the gates and walls of NTR Health University. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposing the government’s move to rename NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, as YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged protests at different places in the State on Wednesday.

The Opposition party leaders staged a dharna at NTR University of Health Sciences, in Vijayawada. They raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision to change the name of the university.

Tension prevailed at the NTRUHS, when the TDP activists tried to storm into the university premises. However, police arranged tight security on the university premises prevented the agitators from entering into the campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the activists staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the National Highway, demanding that the government continue the name of the reputed institution as NTR University of Health Sciences.

Activists of TDP staged a protest at Gollapudi Centre in Vijayawada. Police took a few protestors into preventive custody and dispersed the mobs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The protestors staged dharnas at Thullur and at Ambedkar Centre in Guntur, resenting the government’s proposal to change the name of former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao for the health university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app