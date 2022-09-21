TDP leaders stage protests over renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences as YSRUHS

The Opposition party leaders raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision to change the name of NTR University of Health Sciences as YSRUHS

TDP cadre staged protests by climbing the gates and walls of NTR Health University. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri.

Opposing the government’s move to rename NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, as YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged protests at different places in the State on Wednesday.

The Opposition party leaders staged a dharna at NTR University of Health Sciences, in Vijayawada. They raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision to change the name of the university.

Tension prevailed at the NTRUHS, when the TDP activists tried to storm into the university premises. However, police arranged tight security on the university premises prevented the agitators from entering into the campus.

Later, the activists staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the National Highway, demanding that the government continue the name of the reputed institution as NTR University of Health Sciences.

Activists of TDP staged a protest at Gollapudi Centre in Vijayawada. Police took a few protestors into preventive custody and dispersed the mobs.

The protestors staged dharnas at Thullur and at Ambedkar Centre in Guntur, resenting the government’s proposal to change the name of former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao for the health university.