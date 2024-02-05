ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders stage protest outside A.P. Legislature Complex

February 05, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the A.P. Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

TDP MLCs and MLAs staged a protest against the government’s alleged failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district before the commencement of the budget session Monday morning.

Holding placards, TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu, MLAs D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Rama Naidu and other leaders shouted slogans against the government’s inability to secure Special Category Status and keep various promises by the CM at the time of 2019 elections.

TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the A.P. Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

They also denounced the government’s failure in getting the Kadapa Steel Plant constructed,  completing the Polavaram project, implementing liquor prohibition, releasing a job calendar etc. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition leaders also said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was corrupt, for which he should be made to pay the price. 

Their attempt to enter the Legislature Complex with placards and other paraphernalia was thwarted by the police who were deployed in large numbers.

The MLCs and MLAs had a heated argument with the police on being shoved aside, while raising the slogan ‘bye bye Jagan’, suggesting that his party was going to suffer a rout in the general elections

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US