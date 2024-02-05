GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leaders stage protest outside A.P. Legislature Complex

February 05, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the A.P. Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday.

TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the A.P. Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

TDP MLCs and MLAs staged a protest against the government’s alleged failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district before the commencement of the budget session Monday morning.

Holding placards, TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu, MLAs D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Rama Naidu and other leaders shouted slogans against the government’s inability to secure Special Category Status and keep various promises by the CM at the time of 2019 elections.

TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the A.P. Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday.

TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the A.P. Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

They also denounced the government’s failure in getting the Kadapa Steel Plant constructed,  completing the Polavaram project, implementing liquor prohibition, releasing a job calendar etc. 

The opposition leaders also said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was corrupt, for which he should be made to pay the price. 

Their attempt to enter the Legislature Complex with placards and other paraphernalia was thwarted by the police who were deployed in large numbers.

The MLCs and MLAs had a heated argument with the police on being shoved aside, while raising the slogan ‘bye bye Jagan’, suggesting that his party was going to suffer a rout in the general elections

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.