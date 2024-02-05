TDP leaders stage protest outside A.P. Legislature Complex

February 05, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP MLCs and MLAs staged a protest against the government’s alleged failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district before the commencement of the budget session Monday morning.

Holding placards, TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu, MLAs D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Rama Naidu and other leaders shouted slogans against the government’s inability to secure Special Category Status and keep various promises by the CM at the time of 2019 elections.

They also denounced the government’s failure in getting the Kadapa Steel Plant constructed, completing the Polavaram project, implementing liquor prohibition, releasing a job calendar etc.

The opposition leaders also said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was corrupt, for which he should be made to pay the price.

Their attempt to enter the Legislature Complex with placards and other paraphernalia was thwarted by the police who were deployed in large numbers.

The MLCs and MLAs had a heated argument with the police on being shoved aside, while raising the slogan ‘bye bye Jagan’, suggesting that his party was going to suffer a rout in the general elections