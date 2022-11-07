TDP leaders seek probe into stone-pelting during Naidu’s roadshow

Party delegation submits memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 21:22 IST

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by its general secretary Varla Ramaiah met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on October 7 (Monday) and submitted a memorandum, seeking the latter’s intervention for instituting a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged stone-pelting during the roadshow of party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Nandigama a few days ago. 

Drones were flown over the official residence of Mr. Naidu in August 2019, and that YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and his henchmen tried to attack the former Chief Minister’s house. In the latest incident, sticks and stones were thrown at his convoy. In all these instances, no action was taken against the erring officials and the perpetrators, the TDP leaders alleged.  

During Mr. Naidu’s roadshow at Nandigama, an unknown person pelted stones at his vehicle and the stones hit his Chief Security Officer K. Madhusudhan Rao. The attack appeared to be pre-planned as the electricity was shut down at that time and no additional forces were deployed, they said.

