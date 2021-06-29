TDP leaders seek financial support to dependents of COVID victims

‘State govt. failed to take measures to check the spread of coronavirus’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders alleged that the YSR Congress Party government failed to take measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

A protest was staged by the party workers and leaders at the TDP office here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who launched a ‘Sadhana Deeksha’ demanding financial support to the dependents of COVID-19 victims.

Party Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded that the government extend financial support to the families, which were financially crippled due to the pandemic. The dependents, of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, should be given ₹10 lakh and the families of those who lost their lives due to oxygen scarcity should be given ₹25 lakh as compensation, he said.

Similarly, white ration cardholders should be given ₹10,000 as financial assistance and those, who lost their livelihood due to COVID-19, like private teachers and workers, should be given ₹10,000, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, TDP general secretary Md. Nazeer were among those who participated in the protest.

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu participated in the protest at Narsipatnam in the district.