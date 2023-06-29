TDP leaders resort to selfie challenge to expose ‘neglect’ of developmental projects in Sattenapalli constituency

June 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - SATTENAPALLI (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy give an explanation for the “neglect of developmental works” in the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.

Party leaders, who included Kanna Lakshminarayana, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Kommalapati Sridhar, and Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, undertook a ‘Selfie challenge and bus yatra’ on June 29 (Thursday), as part of which they visited various places to expose the works that had allegedly been neglected by the YSRCP government in the last four years.

Mr. Lakshminarayana sought to know the reasons for not taking forward the Godavari-Penna interlinking project, which was launched by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP government’s term.

The TDP government had kick-started the project works. The machinery and other equipment purchased were gathering dust for the last four years, Mr. Lakshminarayana said. The construction material and equipment on the Reddigudem-Rajupalem Road and at Errabalem village were getting damaged due to the negligence of the government, he said.

The leaders from Palnadu district also visited a pylon at Nakirekal. Later, they visited the TIDCO houses in Sattenapalli.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the TDP government had completed 80% of the construction of 600 TIDCO houses, but the YSRCP government did not continue the works. Construction works began only after the TDP announced a selfie challenge, he added.

The YSRCP government also neglected the works on construction of a stadium, Shadikhana, RDO office, and Panchayat Raj building, he alleged, and added that 80% of the works had been completed during the TDP term.