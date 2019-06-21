TDP leaders resolve to revive party’s fortunes

Putting a brave face, senior TDP leaders have vowed to fight against the “politics of opportunism” being indulged by the BJP.

At an emergency meeting convened at the district party office here on Friday, the leaders asserted that they would continue to be in the party and revive its fortunes.

TDP district president G.V. Anjeneyulu and former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad were among others present.

Kodela skips meet

Former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and former Ministers P. Pulla Rao and N. Ananda Babu were conspicuous by their absence.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Ananda Babu said those who left the party could not even win a direct election. He found fault with the BJP for encouraging defections.

“The TDP demands that the four MPs who shifted their loyalties to BJP be disqualified as per the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law. The TDP is a party founded on values of self-respect. The party has faced many such situations,” said Mr. Rajendra Prasad.

More than 35% people were still with the TDP, he said, and added that the party would bounce back.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Pulla Rao visited the partymen who were in judicial remand at the Narsaraopet sub-jail and assured them that the party would stand by them in the hour of crisis.