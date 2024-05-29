TDP leaders release booklet on ‘atrocities’ of YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy

TDP general secretary Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, MLC P. Ashok Babu, former MLC Buddha Venkanna and other leaders released a booklet titled, ‘Pinnelli Paisachikam’,on the atrocities allegedly committed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy since his election to the Legislative Assembly in 2009.

On the occasion, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had not only nurtured factionalism but also indulged in massive corruption, and the destruction of an EVM and attacks on the TDP activists at a polling station in his constituency on May 13 reflected his arrogance, which would not be possible without the backing of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had 79 criminal cases pending against him, of which 51 were related to attacks by him and his followers on persons belonging to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, he said. The TDP would strive to prove in courts his involvement in offences of varying nature as tainted politicians like him were a blot on democracy, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao observed.

Party leaders P. Manikyala Rao and M. Srinivasa Reddy, and advocate P. Kishore were among those present. The leaders alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had amassed wealth of nearly ₹2,000 crore through intimidation and fraudulent means.