GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP leaders release booklet on ‘atrocities’ of YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy

The party leaders vow to prove in courts the MLA’s involvement in offences of varying nature

Published - May 29, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP general secretary Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, MLC P. Ashok Babu, former MLC Buddha Venkanna and other leaders released a booklet titled, ‘Pinnelli Paisachikam’,on the atrocities allegedly committed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy since his election to the Legislative Assembly in 2009.

On the occasion, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had not only nurtured factionalism but also indulged in massive corruption, and the destruction of an EVM and attacks on the TDP activists at a polling station in his constituency on May 13 reflected his arrogance, which would not be possible without the backing of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had 79 criminal cases pending against him, of which 51 were related to attacks by him and his followers on persons belonging to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, he said. The TDP  would strive to prove in courts his involvement in offences of varying nature as tainted politicians like him were a blot on democracy, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao observed.

Party leaders P. Manikyala Rao and M. Srinivasa Reddy, and advocate P. Kishore were among those  present. The leaders alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had amassed wealth of nearly ₹2,000 crore through intimidation and fraudulent means.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.