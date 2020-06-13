TDP leaders protest against arrest of partymen

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 June 2020 23:04 IST

‘Government trying to stifle the voice of Opposition’

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued their protests against the arrest of party MLA K. Atchannaidu and party leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy at the party office here on Saturday. Holding posters against the YSR Congress Party, they alleged that in order to divert people’s attention from the failures of the government, the YSRCP was arresting the TDP leaders.

Addressing a press conference, TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said the serial arrests of TDP leaders in the State is an attempt to stifle Opposition voice against the government’s failure. He also condemned Atchannaidu’s arrest without any prior inquiry and notice.

Advertising

Advertising

He also asked the YSRC Party leaders to come for debate over the development in the State in the last one year. The TDP leader slammed Minister Botcha Satyanarayana over his comments against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Volkswagen had left Visakhapatnam due to the bribes demanded by Mr. Satyanarayana.

He said that with the increase in rates and cheap liquor sold in wine shops, a large number of people are turning towards ID arrack. He alleged that a number of YSRCP leaders are making profits in illegal sand business and questioned why Mr. Jagan was not taking action against them. He also said that the State government had wasted ₹1,500 crore for painting local body buildings with the party colours.

TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, TDP MLAs P.V.G.R. Naidu and Ramakrishna Babu and others were present.