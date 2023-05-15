TDP leaders organise rallies in Vizianagaram dist. to mark 100 days of Yuvagalam

May 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday organised rallies and padayatras at several places in the district to mark the 100th day of Yuvagalam programme taken up by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Addressing party workers in the city, former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Yuvagalam padayatra received a massive response from people and hoped that the TDP would return to power in the 2024 general election.

A padayatra was organised in Rajam town with 6,000 party leaders and activists who gathered from various parts of the constituency. Leading the programme, former Minister Kondru Muralimohan alleged that all sections were fed up with the YSRCP government which had put heavy direct and indirect tax burden on people. He said that Mr. Lokesh had successfully highlighted the tax burden and other people’s issues during the ongoing Yuvagalam programme.

TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna led a rally in Cheepurupalli. He told the media that the party would sweep the next elections. At Bhogapuram, party incharge Karrotu Bangarraju organised a rally, while former MLA K.A. Naidu and senior leader Vemali Chaitanya Babu took part in the event at Gajapathinagaram.