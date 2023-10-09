TDP leaders offer Pongallu to Gangamma during protest

October 09, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who are on a relay hunger strike to protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of their party President N. Chandrababu Naidu, resorted to a ‘novel’ demonstration by offering Pongallu to Goddess Gangamma Thalli on Sunday.

The 29th day of the protest at the party office marked the presence of more women protesters at the camp, who arranged seven bricks as the Gangamma Thalli. Rice and pulses cooked in pots were offered to the Goddess. Leading the demonstration, former MLA M. Sugunamma said the idea was to invoke a ‘divine intervention’ and drive sense into the ‘authoritarian’ YSRCP government.

TUDA former Chairman and Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, MCT corporator R.C. Munikrishna and city TDP President D. Bhaskar Yadav demanded the CID to produce evidence in support of the charges made against their leader or retract the case. They hoped that Mr. Naidu would walk unscathed out of the slew of cases ‘deliberately slapped against him in a vindictive manner’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.